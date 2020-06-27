Vicksburg Police: Man found shot multiple times in hotel

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death inside of a hotel room Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting just after 10:30 a.m. at Oyo Motel along South Frontage Road in Vicksburg.

When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered 23-year-old Quinterrious McCoy deceased in one of the hotel rooms. He suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

One person has been detained in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

