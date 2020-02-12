Vicksburg Police officer passes away

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Officers at the Vicksburg Police Department are remembering one of their own after she passed away at her home Wednesday morning. According to VPD, Officer Beverly Prentiss died from natural causes.

Prentiss began her career with the department as a dispatcher in 1981, and transitioned to patrolman the following year. She retired in 2016 as a Lieutenant in Domestic Violence Investigations.

Prentiss returned to the department in November 2018 and worked as a part-time officer and court bailiff. During her career, she served in the Patrol, Juvenile, and Criminal Investigation divisions.