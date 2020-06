VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a teen and are looking for another after a vehicle was stolen on Monday.

According to investigators, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado from taken from a home on Washington Street. On-Star advised that the vehicle was located at Walmart.

Police located the stolen truck and arrested a 17-year-old boy. A 16-year-old boy ran away from the scene.

The vehicle was returned to the owner.