Vicksburg police search for 2 missing people

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department is looking for two missing people, Lillian “Libbie” Williams, 27, and Timothy McKnight, 30. The two were last seen around midnight on June 30, 2020, when they dropped off Williams’ sister at an address in Redwood, Mississippi.
Williams is five feet, six inches tall. No clothing description is available.
McKnight is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and shorts.
According to investigators, the couple was last seen in a gray 2011 Lexus sedan bearing Mississippi tag HVT 299.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.
