VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department is requesting assistance from the community for information regarding Michael Moffett. He was reported missing by a family member on November 3, 2020.

Moffett is 5’6” tall, 50 years of age, and his last known place of residence is 3117 Washington Street.

Anyone with information regarding Michael Moffett is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.