Vicksburg police search for missing man

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are working to find a missing 50-year-old man. Investigators said a family member of Michael Moffett reported him missing on Tuesday, November 3.
According to Moffett’s family, they have not seen or heard from him in over a month. Moffett is a Black male, 5’6” tall, and his last known place of residence is 3117 Washington Street.
Anyone with information regarding Michael Moffett is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.
