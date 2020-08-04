Vicksburg police search for missing mother & daughter

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are working to find a missing mother and her two-year-old daughter.

On Monday, August 3, a family member reported 23-year-old Erica Adams and her two-year-old daugher, Amerykah, missing. They were last seen Saturday, August 1, around 11:00 p.m.

Police said the two were leaving Bluecreek Drive in a gray 2006 Pontiac G6 with a black left rear quarter panel. There was no tag on the vehicle.

Anyone who had any information about Adams and her daughter, or knows their whereabouts, are asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at (601) 636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

LATEST STORIES: