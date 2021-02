JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are working to find a missing 41-year-old woman.

Investigators said Jeanetta Wright-Grissom was last seen leaving a home on Locust Street Tuesday, February 4 around 9:00 a.m. She was driving a gray Ford SUV (possibly an Explorer). The tag number for the vehicle is WAB-9285.

If you know where Wright-Grissom is located, contact Vicksburg police at 601-636-2511.