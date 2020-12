VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old male was found shot in the head in Vicksburg overnight.

Police stopped a speeding car at the intersection of Clay St. & Mission 66. The teen driver from Edwards, MS, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his head.

According to police, the teen says he was shot at a party in Raymond and drove to Vicksburg. He was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

No further information has been given at this time.