Vicksburg protesters and law enforcement march together for George Floyd and against hate

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The city where George Floyd lost his life may be 1,077 miles away, but in Vicksburg, MS protesters took to the streets demanding justice as if they lost one of their own.

From Vicksburg Police headquarters, over 100 demonstrators marched down Walnut Street carrying the memory of George Floyd and many others to stop that violence from coming to their town.

“I also have sons and daughters, and next thing I know I’ll be here for them if things don’t change,” Elvin Kelly told us.

Phrases like “I can’t breathe, silence is violence,” and “get your knee off our neck” were centered around a well diverse crowd seeing the threats minorities can still face in public.

“White privilege does not mean that you born with a silver spoon in your mouth,” Rev. Austin Hoyle of Hawkins United Methodist Church announced. “It means that your life is not made harder by the color of your skin.”

Keeping the demonstration peaceful, protesters were focused on bringing justice for George Floyd using prayer to grow unity.

“Jesus died on the cross for all of our sins,” Joyce Jones said. “He didn’t just die on the cross for only black people or only whites, or Mexicans. He died on the cross and shed his blood for every race and he loved us all.”

“Martin Luther King I feel as if your dream is dying,” Minister Courtney Reed preached. “Black mothers in the streets are tired of crying. Tired of hearing that their sons are dying.”

To show the communities cries are heard mayor George Flaggs, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace and Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore led the march through downtown and addressed the crowd.

“To let our community know that we all stand for appropriate justice and appropriate law enforcement,” Sheriff Pace stated.

“This is a beautiful site,” Chief Moore added. “I never thought in my lifetime I would see a site like this. This is beautiful.”

Protesters also chanted support for Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

At the end of the protest at James Wingfield Park there were tables set up to get people registered to vote. Demonstrators say if you want real change that’s the next step to take.