Vicksburg residents say property owner creating dangerous situation for children

Posted: Aug 14, 2018 04:32 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 15, 2018 09:56 AM CDT

Vicksburg residents say property owner creating dangerous situation for children

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) - School children in one Vicksburg neighborhood have to catch the bus on the side of Highway 80 because the property owner will not allow a school bus to enter the property.

Residents say roads in the Ironwood Subdivision are in terrible condition and they pleaded with the owner to fix the privately owned road.

For several months, residents say they expressed concern for the children who have to stand on the busy highway and they said, it's just a matter of time before something tragic happens.

"Somebody is going to actually die out there on that Highway, the trucks, the 18-wheelers, cars they constantly fly down Highway 80. These kids are babies. It's just a matter of time before something terrible happens and it's going to be bad and then it will be too late," said Eunice Tillman.

Residents say the school district says they have not control over the matter because it is a privately owned road.

WJTV 12 reached out to property owner Pete Buford with Buford Construction. We have not received a response.


 

