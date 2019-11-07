Vicksburg shooting victim dies; suspects’ charges to be upgraded

Two suspects are expected to be charged with capital murder in Vicksburg, after a shooting victim died.

Police said the shooting happened on October 30, 2019, at the Days Inn. The victim, 23-year-old Moses Ellis, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

19-year-old Kevon Moore and 18-year-old Titan Moore were each charged with one count of attempted murder in connection to the crime. The two suspects are expected to appear in court on Friday, November 8, 2019, where their charges will be upgraded to capital murder.