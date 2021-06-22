Vicksburg teen injured in stabbing at motel

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old girl was injured during a stabbing in Vicksburg Tuesday morning. According to Vicksburg Daily News, the incident happened around 9:00 a.m. at the OYO, what used to be the Dixiana Motel, on Washington Street.

One person was taken into custody at the scene. Vicksburg police have not released any additional information at this time.

The teen had multiple lacerations to her head and was being treated by medics at the scene. There’s no word on her condition at this time.