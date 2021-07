VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – From August 1 to October 1, 2021, the City of Vicksburg Municipal Court and Vicksburg Police Department will hold an amnesty period.

People who owe past due fines or have a contempt of court warrant can avoid being arrested and have their warrant dismissed by going to the Municipal Court Clerk’s office during the amnesty period and paying the fine(s) in full.

The Municipal Court Clerk’s office is located at 820 Veto Street. For more information, call 601-631-3742.