VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg will host an amnesty period for people with past due fines.

If you owe past due fines and a contempt of court warrant has been issued for your arrest, you can avoid jail time and have your warrant dismissed if you pay the fine at the Vicksburg Municipal Court.

The amnesty period will be from February 2, 2020, to April 30, 2020. For more information, you can contact court services at 601-631-3742.