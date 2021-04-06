Vicksburg voters cast ballots in municipal primary election

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Voters in Vicksburg voted in the municipal primary elections on Tuesday. The votes will be counted at Vicksburg City Hall after the polls close.

In the mayoral race, the three Democratic candidates are Shawn Jackson, Tory Kimble and Willis Thompson. The winner will face incumbent Mayor George Flaggs Jur. and Darryl Hollingsworth, both Independents, in the general election.

Voters also casted their ballots in Vicksburg’s aldermen races. Michael A. Mayfield, Sr., and Alfred Lee Webb are running as Democrats for the North Ward Alderman seat. Vickie Y. Bailey and Thomas “T.J.” Mayfield are running as Democrats for the South Ward Alderman seat.