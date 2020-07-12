Vicksburg Waffle House closed following Sunday shootout

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Waffle House in Vicksburg is closed until further notice after a shooting occurred at the restaurant early Sunday morning.

According to Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore, officers responded to a call of shots being fired at the Waffle House on 2455 North Frontage Road shortly before 2:00 a.m.

When the officers arrived to the scene, they saw a large crowd involved in what appeared to be a verbal disturbance. The crowd began to disperse once the officers arrived.

Witnesses told the officers the shooting suspect had fled in a red Chevrolet Tahoe, and that vehicle was seen leaving the area.

A chase followed, with the driver jumping out of the Tahoe on Bowmar Avenue and running away on foot. A handgun was found inside the vehicle and two shell casings were collected in the parking lot.

Chief Moore ordered the Waffle House to be closed until management can meet with him regarding the security of the restaurant.

This is an ongoing investigation.

