Vicksburg Warren School District announces changes for graduation ceremonies

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Warren School District announced the following changes and updates to the plans for the graduation ceremonies at River City Early College High School, Vicksburg High School and Warren Central High School.

Following current mandates set by local and state leaders, the ceremonies at the Vicksburg Convention Center may be filled to 75% capacity.

Attendees will be required to wear masks covering both nose and mouth for the duration of the event.

Revised Graduation Schedule and Details:

Wednesday, May 26 – River City Early College at 6:00 p.m. Approximately 60 graduates 10 guest tickets each

Thursday, May 27 – Warren Central High School at 6:00 p.m. Approximately 250 graduates 6 guest tickets per graduate

Friday, May 28 – Vicksburg High School at 6:00 p.m. Approximately 185 graduates 8 guest tickets per graduate



If executive orders change between now and the graduation dates, further adjustments to current plans may be necessary.