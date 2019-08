School leaders, students, elected officials, project partners, and community members are joining for a Groundbreaking Ceremony today to mark the beginning of construction of the new Academy of Innovation middle school.

The Academy of Innovation serves seventh and eighth- grade students and has grown from 80 students five years ago to over 392 today. It is a STEM Academy and focuses on student-centered learning, providing experiences that motivate all students through the rigorous and technologically enhanced curriculum and developing life-long learners.

The new state-of-the-art building will feature an open environment that allows a personalized student curriculum that reflects the creativity of its students. The structure itself will serve as a teaching tool at multiple levels and will encourage collaboration between teachers and students. The cost of the project is $16.4 million.

The new building will stand on the corner of Mission 66 and Rosa A. Temple Drive in the river city. The project is set to be completed in October of 2020.