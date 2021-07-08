Vicksburg Warren School District superintendent clarifies summer teacher pay discrepancy

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – After reports of a discrepancy about the dates on which summer school teachers would be paid, Vicksburg Warren School District Superintendent Chad Shealy made a clarification on Thursday. According to the Vicksburg Post, he sent an email to staff members.

“After receiving an email from a concerned staff member about the timing of payment for teachers working in our summer learning camps, we immediately looked into the discrepancy. We have learned that an on-site district employee may have given unauthorized incorrect information about when to expect payment, and we apologize for this inconvenience and frustration this misinformation may have caused,” said Shealy in the email.

Shealy also said an attempt was made to deliver payroll differently, but the district must follow local and state policy.

Summer school employees for the district will receive a payment on July 30. They will receive two separate direct deposit notifications because the state fiscal year ended on June 30.