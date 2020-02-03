Vicksburg Warren School District to host teacher recruitment fair

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Warren School District will host a teacher recruitment fair on Saturday, February 8.

The event will be at the Warren Central Intermediate School Gym from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The gym is located at 2147 Sherman Avenue in Vicksburg.

According to school leaders, the teacher recruitment fair is for certified teachers or other degreed persons who are seeking to become teachers. Principals will be on hand to interview attendees for teaching positions.

Certified teachers are asked to bring copies of their resume and their current Mississippi Educator License or evidence that they will have a license by August 1. Other degreed professionals should bring a transcript for review.

The district is seeking to fill the following positions:

Administrators

Lead Teachers

PK – 12 Teachers

Academy Coaches

Interventionists

Special Education

ROTC

Coaches

Career & Technical Education

Potential applicants may contact the Human Resources office with questions at 601-638-5122.