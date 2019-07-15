Vicksburg weathers the storm







Despite getting pummeled by more than five to seven inches of rain, Vicksburg and Warren County weathered Tropical Storm Barry well.

Flood gates for both the Steele Bayou Basin and Muddy Bayou are open and water is moving reasonably well according to Warren County EOC Director John Elfer.

Water levels rose rapidly, particularly in places where the ground is already saturated from months of flooding. Water has gone back down slightly but the area is pockmarked by downed trees and flooding in low-lying areas. As many as 100 people are still without power as of noon on Monday.