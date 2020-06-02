Vicksburg woman accused of hitting teen son & another man with vehicle

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman for hitting her 13-year-old son and a 20-year-old man with her vehicle.

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, June 1, in the 100 block of Williams Road. When they arrived, officers found the teen lying in the street. The other victim suffered minor injuries.

According to investigators, the two young men had been fighting in the street. Police said the mother of the teen, 36-year-old Katherine Upshire, attempted to break up the fight by hitting the 20-year-old with her car. He dodged out of the way, and Upshire struck her son instead.

The teen was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. His condition is not known at this time. The 20-year-old was treated at the scene.

Police arrested Upshire for aggravated assault. She is expected to appear in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Tuesday, June 2.