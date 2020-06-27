Vicksburg woman arrested, charged with manslaughter in hotel shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The Vicksburg Police Department has made an arrest after investigating a deadly hotel shooting.

Cassondra Rochelle Jones-White, 30, was arrested at her residence Saturday, in connection to the death of 23-year-old Quinterrious McCoy.

Officers found McCoy shot to death Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. at Oyo Motel along South Frontage Road. He suffered multiple gun shot wounds, police say.

Jones has been charged with one count of manslaughter and is being held without bond. Her initial court appearance is scheduled Monday, June 29 in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

Cassondra Rochelle Jones-White, 30

LATEST STORIES: