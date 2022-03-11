VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a woman died from stab wound following an altercation on Thursday, March 10.

Officers received a call regarding a disturbance on Kings Drive of Waltersville Estates. Upon arrival, they discovered two people suffering from multiple knife cuts. The officers were told that a third victim had suffered a more serious injury and had left the scene in a private vehicle.

Lois Gaskin, 45, was pronounced dead at Merit Health after being stabbed once.

Two suspects are being held in connection with this investigation, and additional details will be provided as they become available.