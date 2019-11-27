Vicksburg woman shot in back during drive-by shooting

The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in the back during a drive by shooting.

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in the back during a drive-by shooting.

According to investigators, the shooting happened just after 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday at a home on South Street.

The victim has been identified as Denise Bester. Police said she was sitting on the side of her bed when a gunshot went through her home and hit her. Bester is now recovering at a Jackson hospital. At last check, she was listed in stable condition.

A witness told officers that a dark colored vehicle traveled west on South Street. The suspects started shooting from the passenger side of the vehicle before leaving the scene.

If you know who is responsible for the shooting, call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).