Vicksburg YMCA to host grand opening celebration after upgrades

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A ribbon cutting ceremony will be hosted at the Vicksburg YMCA’s flagship location on Thursday, August 12. The event will be at 5:00 p.m. at the the Golding Family – Purks YMCA.

According to officials, the event will showcase the Y’s new facilities on the campus. The Vicksburg YMCA expansion plans included expanded childcare service, more youth sports, a multipurpose facility, expansion of the fitness center, and updated parking.

“We will be forever grateful to the hundreds of people who contributed time, talent, and treasure to make this project a reality,” said Ken Rector, Vicksburg YMCA Capital Chairman. “We believe our renovated and expanded flagship facility will contribute immeasurably to the physical and spiritual quality of life in our community for many years.”