Vicksburg’s Cedar Grove Inn sold, employees laid off and events canceled

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Cedar Grove Mansion Inn Facebook

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The historic Cedar Grove Mansion Inn in Vicksburg has been sold. According to the Vicksburg Post, the bed and breakfast was sold on September 21, 2020.

The newspaper also reported the previous owners, 2200 Oak Street LLC, a subsidiary of Pride Hospitality, laid off the facility’s employees and canceled all reservations and events.

Cedar Grove was purchased by THEP Corporation. The new owners have yet to give details on what they plan to do with the facility.

The original owner of Cedar Grove began building it in 1840, and it was finished in 1852.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories