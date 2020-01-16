Interactive Radar

MBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Attala County

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Attala County. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon.

According to Breezynews.com, the suspect and victim were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Sheriff Tim Nail said the victim was airlifted.

According to the Attala County EMA Director, Danny Townsend, someone was trying to pull over cars in the county. Townsend said the driver pulled someone over north of Kosciusko and shots were fired.

Additional details have not been released.

MBI Special Agents, assisted by the MBI Crime Scene Unit, will gather evidence and conduct interviews as part of the ongoing investigation.

