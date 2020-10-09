Victim dies from injuries after shooting at Vicksburg restaurant

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said one of the victims, who was shot at LD’s Kitchen on Tuesday, died on Friday.

The victim was identified as Wade Carter, 31, of Vicksburg. He passed away at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Police said Carter had been shot twice in his abdomen outside the restaurant.

Investigators said James Earl Winters, 29, is wanted in connection with this incident. Two other victims were injured in the shooting.

If anyone has information about the shooting, call Vicksburg Police at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs declared LD’s Kitchen a public nuisance on Thursday. The restaurant was ordered to close until further notice.

