VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-Warren County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim who died in a single-car crash in the 3500 block of Tiffentown Road on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Vicksburg News reported the victim as Katherine Gaines, 57.

Crews repsonded to the crash after 11:00 a.m. and reported Gaines on the ground and non-responsive. According to Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey, Gaines was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to the crash, two people from Florida who were working in Warren County stopped at the scene and pulled Gaines from the car.

Sheriff Martin Pace said the investigation is being looked into as a possible medical event leading up to the crash.