Victim in deadly crash died of gunshot wound in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department released the autopsy results from a deadly accident that happened on I-220 N. near Medgar Evers Boulevard last week. Police said the passenger, 31-year-old Jeremy Griffin, died from a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the incident happened in the 2600 block of Belvedere Drive on April 9, and the vehicle left the area.

Police released surveillance vehicle of the maroon vehicle that Griffin and his brother, 29-year-old Jarvis Griffin, occupied. Investigators believe Jeremy had already been fatally shot before the vehicle was seen in the video.

The vehicle later crashed on I-220 N. It flipped several times, ejecting one of the occupants. Jarvis died in the accident.

