Victim thankful to be alive after carjacking

Four people are behind bars after their armed carjacking is caught on camera.

The victim tells us he could’ve been killed in Sunday’s carjacking, but he’s thankful he’s alive.

This video shows the terrifying moments for Elamir Holbert when a suspected carjacker held a gun to his head, seconds later his car was stolen.

“I wasn’t going to try to fight back with the person with

the gun to my head so I told him I don’t have anything he went ahead and took my keys, and that’s when I noticed about four guys jumped in my car and another that was in the suspect’s car,” said Holbert. “They all just fled the scene.”

The carjacking happened on Beasley Road near North State Street Sunday around 8 p.m. A business across the street had surveillance cameras and captured the crime. What started as a normal day for Holbert turned into a nightmare.

“I thought I was just in a normal fender bender pulled over to check the damage to go ahead and file the report and here I was

getting carjacked in plain daylight,” said Holbert. “You definitely have to be aware these days.”

Police told Holbert they recovered his car. He is now waiting to get it back.

He hopes this never happens again.

JaKavius Lee and Jordan Lewis, both 17, along with

Reginald Chaney and Deonta Branch, both 18, are charged with armed carjacking.

Police say mugshots are not available for Lee and Lewis because they are minors.

Charges against Simeon Rolle have been dropped. He turned himself in after seeing he was wanted. An investigation determined he was not involved.