Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Victim shot in back while leaving Canton business

News
Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights New4_1529757400148.jpg.jpg

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating after one person was injured during a shooting on Sunday.

Police said the victim was shot in the back while leaving Mac’s Supermart on Liberty Street around 7:30 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories