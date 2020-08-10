Victim shot in back while leaving Canton business

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating after one person was injured during a shooting on Sunday.
Police said the victim was shot in the back while leaving Mac’s Supermart on Liberty Street around 7:30 p.m.
So far, no arrests have been made in this case.
