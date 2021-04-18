Victims identified in triple homicide on Pinebrook Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County coroner has named the three men killed Friday in a triple homicide on Pinebrook Drive in Jackson.

The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Kendarrius Robertson, 45-year-old James McGruder, and 27-year-old James Cox.

According to investigators, two men were found by police inside a home, and a third man was found outside. There is no motive or suspect in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about the case, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).