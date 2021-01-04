Victims of Olive Branch triple homicide identified; motive remains unknown

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A Mississippi community is still looking for answers after a shocking triple homicide at the start of the new year.

Relatives have identified one of the victims as John Sutherland, an affectionate father and family member who cared deeply for his loved ones. He was confirmed as one of the three homicide victims after a shooting in a quiet Olive Branch neighborhood, along with Tyler Liles and Tommi Carrier.

Olive Branch Police say they responded to shots fired at the intersection of Jefferson and Shiloah around 1:40 a.m. on January 1.

Neighbors said they heard a commotion.

“We heard shots all around the neighborhood,” said one neighbor who wished to remain anonymous. “But New Year’s Eve, that’s just what they do.”

Ivan Rodriguez, 26, was arrested later that morning and charged with three counts of first-degree murder. He’s being held without bond until his January 28th court appearance.

The family of the victims said they have no explanation for the triple homicide.