VIDEO: Author Angie Thomas surprises teen with full-ride scholarship to Belhaven University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New York Times best-selling author Angie Thomas surprised a creating writing student with a full-ride scholarship to Belhaven University. The university is Thomas’ alma mater.

During a Zoom meeting, Thomas appeared on screen to present the scholarship to Andrea Foreman, of Delaware. She was selected the winner of the Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship for her writing submissions.

“Reading Andrea’s writing was truly a joy,” said Thomas. “She is a gifted writer, and I have no doubt that she will impact others with her gift.”

The scholarship was designed to help young aspiring writers who need the extra support to make their dreams of authorship a reality.

Courtesy: Belhaven University

Foreman is the second student to win the scholarship, which covers tuition, room and board at the university for four years.

“Honestly, I’m so excited!” said Foreman. “It’s a dream come true to win a full-ride scholarship and attend a university dedicated to creative writing.”