Video captures tornado near Piney Woods School

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Piney Woods School’s security guard was inside the building manning his post when he witnessed the tornado in Rankin County on Tuesday.

David Williams said he’s never seen anything like this before. Although the storm lasted a few minutes, it caught Williams by suprise. He said it was scary to see, but he is glad it didn’t cause any serious damage.

Williams said there’s just minimal damage to the property like small limbs and debris. He also shared that before the tornado touched down all of the students were taken to the basement of the school.