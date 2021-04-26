VIDEO: Chairs thrown during Jackson restaurant brawl

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fight that happened at the Juicy Seafood restaurant, formerly known as the Kickin’ Crab. The incident was caught on camera.

Staff said two families were seated in the main dining area. When one family was ordering, employees said insults were screamed across the room. Video showed the families throwing chairs and tableware at each other.

No staff or other customers were injured during the incident. According to employees, it took multiple calls to Jackson police before help arrived. Both groups had left by that time.

“JPD got here in a timely manner. But once they heard the police were on the way, they left, and the police got here in about five minutes,” said Councilman Ashby Foote.

“That’s not true,” said Stella Jones, the assistant manager at the restaurant. “I called the police and several people inside called police, and they showed up after the people left.”

Employees said they got pictures of the license plates of those involved. The video of the incident was also turned over to Jackson police.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).