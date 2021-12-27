Video footage captures Vicksburg officer involved in altercation

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Video of a man getting arrested in downtown Vicksburg on Christmas night is causing controversy.

“Wrong. Dead wrong on so many levels.”

According to the Vicksburg Daily News, the man being arrested is John Dolley and the officer has been identified as Eddie Colbert.

In the video, you can see the suspect being thrown to the ground, then the officer placing his knee on the suspect’s back.

Police said the suspect was being arrested for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. The officer is currently on a paid administrative leave pending investigation.

Community members said disciplinary action needs to be taken.

“This is a terrible thing that happened out here. This is something that needs to be stopped because it’s police brutality and I feel deep in my heart that it needs to be stopped because if you let it keep going, they’re going to want to do it everywhere. I feel like that man needs to be punished for what he did.”

Vicksburg police Chief Penny Jones said the department is currently reviewing body camera and surveillance footage to try and piece together what exactly happened that night.

Mayor George Flaggs said more information about the incident will be released when the investigation is complete.