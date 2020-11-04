Video shows candidate, campaigner in ballot brawl at Mississippi polling site

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WREG) — A candidate and a rival campaign supporter got into a fist fight outside a Holly Springs polling place on Election Day, and the city’s police chief says they are investigating.

Cell phone video of the attack captured by Antwan Lester shows the moment fists started flying shortly after polls opened Tuesday.

It starts with words being exchanged between Sheri Ann McClatchy, who is the incumbent for District 1 Election Commission, and a woman identified as Pearlie Howell, who was campaigning for McClatchy’s opponent Jamarr “Jack” Walton.

Soon things become physical as the women fall to the ground in an all-out brawl. McClatchy runs off and calls police. Even after the women are separated, both can be heard exchanging insults and threats at a distance.

Holly Springs Police Chief Dwight Harris said they are still sorting things out.

“When the officers got there, they did come in contact with the caller who had obvious bruises to her face,” Harris said.

The chief said this has become a black eye to those who only want to fulfill their civic duty.

“Definitely avoid the drama, and the disturbances because it’s been an unprecedented day in Holly Springs so far,” Harris said. “Turnout has been tremendous.”

Charges are pending.

See Mississippi election results here