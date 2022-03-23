BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale.

WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. She reports sporadic power outages, mainly on the west side of downtown Robertsdale.

