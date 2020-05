JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As protesters took to the streets near the Mississippi State Capitol, a video appeared to show the driver of a van using the vehicle to push a protester out of the way.

The video was captured by 12 News reporter Gerald Harris.

Demonstrators in Mississippi are protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.