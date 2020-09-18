Vietnam Service Medal presented to retired Air Force veteran

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) presented Pearl resident Gary L. Benton, Senior Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force with a Vietnam Service Medal.

Benton earned the honor in recognition of his service during military operations associated with the fall of Vietnam in April 1975. He retired from the Air Force after 26 years of service.

President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965 created the Vietnam Service Medal to recognize service in Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, or Cambodia during the Vietnam War.

LATEST STORIES: