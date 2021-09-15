Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the City of Richland, the Richland Economic Development Association (REDA) and the City of Richland will be hosting the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall from September 16 to September 20 on Town Square in Richland.

City officials said the event will take place behind Richland post office and the East side of the police department, 911 Town Square.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall-A celebration of sacrifice will arrive in Richland on Thursday, September 16 at 2:00 pm. The wall will open at 8:00 pm and will be open 24 hours daily and is free for everyone.

The official opening ceremony for the wall will be on Friday at 10 am. Tents will be up for the ceremonies due to the chances of rain.

On Saturday at 7 pm, there will be a candlelight ceremony.

On Monday at 8 am, the wall officially closes and prepares to move to its next destination.

Parking will be available at city hall, senior center, and Riverwood shopping center.