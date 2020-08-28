Vigil for Emmett Till on 65th anniversary of his death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes joined members of Emmett Till’s family for a vigil marking the 65th anniversary of his death.

The vigil was held at Fair Park off Medgar Evers Boulevard. Councilman Stokes recently petitioned the Jackson City Council to rename the park after Till.

Members of the Till family said they are still pushing for his accuser to be prosecuted.

“The family is still pushing for Carolyn Bryant to be served or prosecuted. And to this day, we have not heard anything, but the D.A. is pushing to bring charges against her. So, I would just like to say as a member of the family, change must come and it must start with us,” said one of his family members.

During a 2007 interview, Carolyn Bryant-Donham told author, Timothy Tyson, she’d made up some of the claims which led to Till’s death.

Till was killed at the age of 14 on August 28, 1955.

