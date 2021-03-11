Vigil held at Forrest General Hospital to honor the lives lost during COVID-19

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Many gathered at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg on Thursday to honor the lives of medical workers and their families with a candlelight vigil.

One year ago, Forrest County had its first COVID-19 case. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), more than 139 people alone have died in Forrest County since last year.

During the candlelight vigil, dozens of doctors and nurses lit candles to remember and honor those impacted by COVID-19 over last year. The candlelight vigil featured guest speaker Dr. Christina Williams of Pine Grove Behavioral Health.

The candlelight vigil means a lot to Dr. Phyllis Chambers Berry. She is the Chief Nursing Officer at Forrest General Hospital and knows firsthand the impact COVID-19.

“It’s an opportunity to reflect and just be in that moment, because we have had personal losses as well as our patients. I felt like it was very important, and our team got together and brought this together,” said Berry.