Vigil held for Simpson County deputy

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A candlelight vigil will be held to remember the life of Simpson County Deputy James Blair.

The vigil is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Simpson Central School.

Deputy James Blair was well known in the community. He served as a law enforcement officer for most of his life. Neighbors say Deputy Blair previously served as a paramedic and was once a school resource officer.

Deputy Blair was killed Friday afternoon while transporting suspect Joaquin Blackwell to Regions 8 Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation.

Blackwell was captured Saturday around 2 p.m. after a two-day manhunt. He has been charged with capital murder.

