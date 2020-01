JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Family and friends joined together to honor the life of 24-year-old JTeira Myers after she was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.

The vigil was held Sunday evening at the home where JTeira Myers lived with her mother. She was struck by a bullet that came through her bedroom around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.

12 News Justin Devonn will have the full story at 10 p.m. on how the family is handling such tragedy.