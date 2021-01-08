Vigil honoring teen shot and killed in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WHLT) – It has been five days since a teenage boy lost his life at the hands of gun violence in McComb. He was shot on December 29 and passed away at the hospital on January 2.

On Thursday evening, his family held a candlelight vigil and released balloons to honor his life.

Family and friends told us 14-year-old Chaz Ross was outgoing and loved sports. They said he was a good person and never was in trouble. He was just with the wrong group of people.

His family wants him to be remembered for all of the positive things.

Fadasia Black said, “He was just a real sweetheart, from the time I met him, to the time I didn’t get to see him. He was just a light. He was just a sweet kid.”

The grieving family is now calling for an end to gun violence.

Anastasia Winding said, “I just wish everybody would learn to put the guns down, stop the violence, stop beefing, be a better person, they see that black lives really don’t matter in the world today, why make it worse killing each other it don’t make sense.”

A family hoping that one day the violence will end and people will unite.

LATEST STORIES: